VIJAYAWADA: Norman + Fosters will submit the detailed structural designs of the High Court, Secretariat and offices of the heads of departments (HoDs) at the end of the week, and that of the Assembly in two more weeks, CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar has said. He said tenders for these structures would be invited in March.In a review meeting held on Wednesday, Sreedhar informed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that the construction of the Secretariat would be launched first.

“In the Administrative City, construction of the Secretariat, office spaces for the HoDs and housing for the public representatives and officials will be taken up on a priority basis. Norman + Fosters will submit the detailed plans of Secretariat and HoDs’ offices by Thursday, while the HC designs will be given to us by February 5. The designs of Secretariat will be ready in another two weeks,” he informed the CM. He added that the structures will be available for occupation by next year.

The CM said the residential spaces for officials and public representatives should have club houses and swimming pools. He also instructed the officials to expedite the ongoing works which are getting delayed for one or the other reason. The CRDA officials also made presentations for constructions of two IT towers, a marina, health street, container hotels and other economic development projects. “We have received inquiries from 42 IT firms for 5 lakh sq ft. So, the two proposed towers will have 10 lakh sq ft. The CRDA will take up the construction and later give it to a developer,” the officials said. The CRDA will get an estimated revenue of `90.6 crore by selling the office spaces.

The 108-ft-tall NTR statue proposed at Neerukonda and a memorial park for Gandhi in 19 acres of land at Amaravati Central Park in Sakhamuru were also discussed. On the occasion, Naidu suggested that the memorial for Gandhi be named ‘Gandhi to Mahatma’ park. “Memorial parks for Babu Jagjivan Ram and Jyotirao Phule should also be developed,” he said.Amaravati Marina has also been proposed in six acres. The CM suggested that the project be implemented under PPP mode.

Happy Cities Summit in Bhavani Island

The State government has decided to conduct Happy Cities Summit-2018 at Bhavani Island in April. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to write letters to the governments of the top

50 countries in the Happiness Index, inviting them to participate in the three-day event. He said Amaravati should be promoted as ‘Innovation Valley’ a la the ‘Silicon Valley’. He told the officials to arrange accommodation for 2,000 delegates, who are expected to participate in the summit from across the world, in Vijayawada and Guntur. “On an experimental basis, arrange 200 container hotel rooms on Bhavani Island itself if need be,” he told the officials.