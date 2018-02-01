VIJAYAWADA: State government has decided to hold the first-of-its kind, one-day Pelican Festival at the Atapaka Bird Sanctuary on Kolleru, one of the largest freshwater lakes in the country, on Feb 4. Officials are making elaborate arrangements to attract tourists for the ‘Pakshula Panduga’ at Atapaka village, located on the borders of the Krishna and the West Godavari districts. The district administrations, AP Tourism and the Forest Department officials are making the arrangements.

According to the Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham, over 5,000 pelican birds from various countries reach Kolleru lake every year during winter by travelling over 3500 km. “For first time one-day Pelican Festival is being organised by the government at Atapaka, this year. We would make it a tradition to celebrate this Pelican Festival during the months of December and January. In future, Atapaka village will be developed as a major tourist attraction,” said Lakshmikantham in a press release.

He further said that the festival was being organised in a big scale and film artistes, noted singers and other celebrities would take part in cultural programmes organised on the occasion. Film star Daggubati Venkatesh, singers Vandemataram Srinivas, Dhanunjay, Geetha Madhuri, Usha and other famous artistes would be performing in those, he said. The Atapaka Bird Sanctuary will be decorated on the occasion. Students can visit this festival and learn many interesting facts about the birds and their lives. Apart from this, various competitions will also be conducted for the visitors. They can participate in those and win prizes.