VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna, accompanied by Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao, Araku MP Kothapalli Geetha and others, met Union Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested him to bear the total expenses of Polavaram project. They requested him to acquire the needed land for the project under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and accordingly pay the compensation and provide rehabilitation to the displaced. On the occasion, the Union Minister told them that he will soon visit the Polavaram project site and exuded confidence of completing it by March 2019.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, KVP said that they have requested him to ensure Polavaram project, a national project, is completed as per schedule. “We are bothered about the change of the contractor and other technical aspects and only concerned about having the project completed in time. If the NDA government fails to complete it, the UPA government will see that it is completed,” he said.

Araku MP Geetha said there are nine submerged mandals having 275 villages and 70 per cent of the displaced are tribals. “All we want is to ensure everyone is compensated and rehabilitated properly,” she said. The other provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, including railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters should be implemented, she added. Konathala said they have asked the Central Government to bear the total cost of the Polavaram project.

“Gadkari informed that he is yet to get the proposal for the land acquisition and once it is received it will be discussed in the Cabinet and a decision will be taken,” Konathala said.

Konathala meets Manmohan

Earlier, Konathala and other members of Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and requested him to bring pressure on the Central Government for implementation of promises made during the State bifurcation. In the representation submitted to him, Konathala thanked Manmohan Singh and the then UPA government for promises and provisions made in the AP Reorganisation Act to safeguard the interests of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He went on to explain how the present government has failed to fulfil the promise made to the State. Pointing out that the ongoing budget session is the last hope for the people of Andhra Pradesh, he wanted Manmohan Singh to speak on behalf of the State.