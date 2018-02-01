VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending works related to the bridge over the Ryves canal in Ramavarappadu will begin soon as the Water Resources Department has finalised the contractor to execute the project. The foundation for the two-lane bridge is expected to be laid in February and the officials plan to make it operational by the end of this year.Officials said that VSS Constructions had been finalised as the contractor, as the firm had filed the lowest bid of Rs 5.4 crore. “The financial bids have been opened and the contractor has been identified.

We will issue the work order soon after we obtain a clearance from the government,” a senior official of the Vijayawada circle of Water Resources department told TNIE. The official added that since the project was being taken on a priority basis, the contractor could launch the preliminary works in the meantime.

It maybe recalled, the residents of Ramavarappadu have been demanding for over a decade now that the government widen the existing three-feet-wide bridge. Gannavaram TDP legislator Vallabhaneni Vamsi too had promised, during the 2014 elections, to immediately launch the project. However, the project got delayed due to the Inland Waterways Management Project, sources said.

The project gained momentum in December last year, after the State government had given administrative sanction of Rs 6 crore for the project. Subsequently, the Water Resources department had invited tenders and finalised those earlier this week. “We have prepared plans to complete the works by the end of 2018. However, more details regarding the period of the contract and others will be clear only after an agreement is entered into with the firm,” another official said.

When will project works begin?

The foundation for the two-lane bridge is expected to be laid in February. The preliminary works however, may begin immediately if the contractor wants, as the project is being taken on a priority basis. Formal work order would be released following govt clearance

When will the new bridge be opened to public?

Officials plan to complete the works by the end of 2018. Details about the period of contract will be clear only after an agreement is entered into with the firm

Which firm will execute the project?

The project has been awarded to VSS Constructions, the firm quoting the lowest bid

What has been the sanctioned money for the project?

The State government had given an administrative sanction of J6 crore for the project. The firm awarded contract will execute it for J5.4 crore