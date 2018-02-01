VIJAYAWADA: Smart cycles/bikes commenced their operation at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating them.

The Chief Minister swapped the digital card at the smart cycle stand at the Bloc II of IGC to unlock and peddled a smart bicycle on the occasion. A total of 24 smart bikes, each costing `1 lakh, were arranged at the IGC.

The smart bikes were procured along with related paraphernalia like helmets with help of Andhra Bank and the government has not spent a single paise for them. A total of `30 lakh was spent for the purpose.

According to CRDA commissioner Ch Sreedhar, the bikes were imported from Germany and it is the first step in the direction of ensuring pollution-free transportation in Amaravati.

All-India Bicycling Federation chairman DV Manohar, who facilitated the smart bikes at the IGC, said they are ready to establish an assembling unit of smart bikes if the State government gives permission.

Impressed with the smart bikes and smarter bike stands, the CM asked Manohar to introduce them in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati, which was agreed by the latter. He was also advised to organise cycle races to promote cycling.

Naidu asked the officials to ensure greenery around the smart bike stands and also arrange solar power unit to provide the necessary power supply. They were asked to look into the viability of introducing the smart bikes between Guntur and Vijayawada.

How the smart bike works

There will be three bike stands — one at the entrance of IGC, another at the 5th block and the third one at the 2nd block. Smart bikes can be taken from and parked at any of these three bike stands. To use smart bikes, one has to register his/her name and take the smart cards. Those smart cards are the digital keys to unlock the smart bike from the bike stand. How To Use instructions are prominently displayed at the bike stands. Public can also use the free-for-all bikes.