VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Legal Metrology in Krishna district has booked 1769 cases against merchants, vendors etc between April 2017 and January 31 2018. On Sunday alone, 114 cases were booked against vegetable vendors and meat sellers of the city, following raids by the officials of the department.According to sources, highest number of cases were booked against retail merchants, shopping malls, vegetable and meat vendors. Apart from the bookings, officials have also taken 72,43,300 samples of products on sale, to verify their weights, during the raids in this period.

Cases were booked against vendors dealing in over 25 different categories of goods, products and services - beginning from gold merchants, to milk sellers to petrol pump operators. 28 cases were booked against petrol pump owners, 30 cases against gold merchants, 225 cases against vegetable and meat vendors, 296 cases against retail shop owners and many more.

Depending on the severity of the case, the vendors were made to pay anything between `10,000 and `50,000 as fine to the department. Majority of the cases registered against the vendors related to use of improper weighing scales and providing lesser quantity of material than was supposed to be.

It may be recalled that TNIE carried an article on Saturday, January 27, bringing to light the tough time citizens had been facing while buying vegetables and fruits from city markets as the vendors cheated them by using improper weighing scales.

N Sujatha of Vijayawada city, had recently lodged a complaint with the Department of Legal Metrology, alleging that she was cheated while buying grocery from a shopkeeper on Besant Road. “The shopkeeper is using a digital weighing scale but the reading is not visible at the customer end. Taking advantage of this, he is giving goods that weigh anything between 50 and 100 gms less than the actual weight. So I made a complaint,” Sujatha said.Not only Sujatha, many other citizens of the city are facing similar issues and are getting cheated by the vendors.

According to the rule book, every vendor should get sealed weighing scales from the Department of Legal Metrology and use those for weighing vegetables, fruits, etc. However, majority of the vendors are not following the rule and are using their own scales. Speaking to Express, BV Purushotham, assistant controller of Krishna district said, “We are conducting inspections in various malls, markets, shops and many more places. We are also conducting day-to-day inspections and raids across the district. If vendors, against whom cases have already been booked, commit the same mistake, we would cancel their licenses.”

