VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government sources claim that good work is being done in the areas of child protection, in terms of rescuing children who beg or are involved in child labour and preventing child marriages from taking place, social activists and representatives of NGOs working in the field allege that more needs to be done.According to official sources, since 2015 altogether 1,095 children have been rescued from begging in the State under the Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS). Of these, 913 children were repatriated with their families and 182 were sent to different homes and institutions.

In 2017, 360 children were found to be begging across the State. Social activists and people from NGOs alleged that while there were several hundreds of other children, leading their life as beggars across the State, the department people had identified only 360 children in a year and 1095 in a span of three years. K Sumitra of Ankuram Foundation says, “It is sad to see the government people failing to identify the children, who are into begging. There is no effective mechanism with the government to track the child beggars. Also there is poor set up available for rehabilitation of children and their repatriation.”

Sources in government said that 2,833 child marriages were stopped since 2015. The officials of the concerned department identified and rescued these children, with the highest number of children - 1114 - being rescued in 2017. Of all the children rescued 1,772 were repatriated with their families and 161 were sent to homes and institutions.In the case of child labour, official sources said that 2,711 cases were registered and in all 2,711 child labours were rescued since 2015. Of these 2,415 children were repatriated with their families and 296 children were sent to homes and institutions.

Speaking to Express, H Arun Kumar, Commissioner of Women and Child Welfare Department said, “Indeed, we failed to identify the right number of children involved in begging, child marriages and child labour over the years. However, we have tied up with international NGO, Save the Children and soon we will conduct workshop and train the staff.”