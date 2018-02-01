VIJAYAWADA: After the Secretariat and Assembly, the state government has mooted yet another interim building in the capital region. A proposal on setting up a temporary High Court was discussed at the CRDA review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday.

The proposal is likely to disappoint lawyers from Rayalaseema districts who have been staging protests demanding that the High Court be built in Kurnool. A group of lawyers from the region had met the Chief Justice and submitted a representation regarding the matter.

According to a communication from the Chief Minister’s Office, the interim HC is being planned across four acres in Amaravati. “A G+2 building with a gross floor area of 1.8 lakh sq ft has been proposed. It is estimated to cost around `108 crore and will be completed in six to eight months,” the press statement read. The proposal comes at a time when the committee of judges appointed by the acting Chief Justice to finalise a building for the makeshift HC in the capital region is expected to visit Amaravati next week for examining available buildings.

The proposed interim HC will have a court room of 2,000 sq ft and a 1,200-sq ft chamber for the Chief Justice. “Another 18 courts, each with a carpet area of 1,000 sq ft, will be available. Judges will have chambers with a carpet area of 600 sft,” CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar explained in the meeting.

However, a top ranking official from the CRDA told TNIE that the interim High Court was “just a proposal”. “The committee of judges is likely to visit next week. The decision about the HC will be solely theirs. We just pitched the idea in case the committee doesn’t like any of the available spaces,” the official said. The committee is looking for spaces spread across 2 lakh sq ft, the official added.

While the official did not explicitly confirm the buildings identified by the government, it is learnt that Acharya Nagarjuna University, a multi-storied building in the IT SEZ in Gannavaram, few private colleges in and around Vijayawada among others would be the options before the committee.