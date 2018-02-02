VIJAYAWADA: The e-way bill system, aimed at ensuring hassle-free movement of goods vehicles, did not take off on a smooth note on the first day of its implementation on Thursday. With the servers of the online portal going down, several trucks stranded on the roads for a few hours.

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association general secretary Y V Eswara Rao confirmed that there were issues with generating the e-way bills, delaying the schedule of several goods trucks. “The issues with the online server resulted in the delay on the first day of generating e-way bills. There were no major issues. Initial hitches are normal whenever a new system is implemented,” he said.