VIJAYAWADA: A delegation from Korea, who met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday to explore the opportunities of investment in the State, evinced interest to extend financial and technological support in Amaravati construction.The delegation, which consisted of former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Lee He-Chan, Korea EXIM Bank Chairman Eun Sung-Soo, Deputy Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Son Byeong-Suk and CEOs of various firms, met the CM at the Secretariat and discussed the Smart City development opportunities in the State. They said that they had recently established a Smart City in Pune.

“We are keen on helping the AP government in building Amaravati with not just funds, but also with infrastructural support,” they told Naidu.Responding to this, Naidu told the delegates to work on creating a township, and make it their hub for activity. “If you submit proposals with clear-cut goals, we can ensure that land and permissions are given within 15 days,” he assured. He further observed that Andhra Pradesh’s area and population are similar to that of South Korea and said that there is no other place in India other than AP which facilitates easier and faster investment opportunities.