VIJAYAWADA: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police nabbed a four-member inter-district criminal gang and recovered gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs 18 lakh from the accused. Disclosing the details to the media at his chamber here on Thursday, Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang said the accused committed burglary at Patamata on January 14.

Based on the clues and with the support of advanced technology, the four-member gang was arrested within two weeks. The accused were identified as Chintala Purushotham alias Akhil alias Achyut (23), Mahati Bala Durga Prakash alias Balu (20), a resident of Chitti Nagar, Shaik Jani Basha alias Jani (20) of Chitti Nagar and Naragani Harish alias Buddi (22) of Gudivada.