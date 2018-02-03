VIJAYAWADA: In direct contrast to the deep disappointment being expressed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP MPs, Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao described the Union Budget as a ‘good budget’ and said Andhra Pradesh was treated on a par with other States. Speaking to mediapersons in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, he said that Andhra Pradesh was not singled out as being presumed and its due share was given to it like any other State.

Manikyala Rao said the Union Budget 2018-19 was a good one in all aspects as it covered the most important segments - agriculture and health. Asked about the lack of funding for the State, he said as the detailed project report was not submitted, the funds were not allocated.The minister observed that injustice to the State in the budget was the opinion of only a few in the ruling TDP and said that like no other State, development and welfare programmes were being implemented in Andhra Pradesh. He exuded confidence that once the details of the budget were studied the misapprehensions that the interests of the State were disregarded in the Union Budget would be dispelled in 10 days.

BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju also described the Union Budget as progressive. “Like never before post Independence, top priority was given to farm, rural and health sectors. For years, farmers were neglected and today through the budget, their interests were taken care off,” he said.

“Health is the most worrying factor for the poor as they often get into debts to clear the hospital bills. Now with the new scheme proposed in the budget, more than half of India’s population will be under medical insurance net and get benefited,” he pointed out.

Asked about the reports of differences between TDP and BJP, he maintained that the BJP was committed to coalition dharma. “If there are differences it would be at lower rung and not at the top leadership. Those issues could be easily sorted out,” he said. Meanwhile, it is learnt that the State unit of BJP was instructed by the party president Amit Shah in a meeting with AP leaders on Thursday to focus on strengthening the party in the State while maintaining coalition dharma. With elections expected in a year’s time, the saffron party is making efforts to strengthen its base in the State. According to a party leader, who attended the meeting, the possibility of some leaders of other parties joining the BJP was also discussed. The BJP president is likely to visit Kadapa in coming months.

Amaravati DPR sent to Centre long ago: Govt

Vijayawada: Refuting the claims of BJP leaders that funds were not allocated to Amaravati as the detailed project report (DPR) was not sent, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana clarified that the DPR of the administrative capital had already been submitted to the Union government. He said, “There is no truth in the statements [that we did not send the DPR] and it is not right to say so too. We have sent the DPR pertaining to all the buildings in the administrative capital long ago.” Earlier in the day, Endowments Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao defended said, “Funds were not allotted to Amaravati as the State government failed to send the detailed project report.”