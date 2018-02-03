VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which met on Friday, decided to set up Andhra Pradesh Content Corporation as a subsidiary of Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited. The objective is to make available the content of various departments in digital form towards achieving the digital India initiative of the Government of India.Briefing newsmen about the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kalava Srinivasulu said AP Content Corporation will be headquartered at NTR administrative block in Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada. “The Sate has a lot of content scattered at different places in different medium. There is a need to collect and consolidate the content of such schemes under single body which can disseminate the information and ensure maximum reach,” he said.

The Cabinet also decided to set up AP Drones Corporation.Keeping in view the potential of drones, the government intends to expand the utilisation of drones in various sectors such as police, mining, municipal administration and urban development, agriculture and allied sectors, disaster management, survey, tourism project asset monitoring for capturing images and videos of high resolution, generation of 2D maps, 3D models, point cloud model.

Drones have tremendous potential for carrying out the governance applications of the State and many departments have already shown a keen interest in the utilisation of drone services in many areas. The corporation will be headed by a chief executive officer with the supporting administration, finance, technical and project staff, the minister explained. In this connection, a regulatory body will be created for overall coordination of drone activities along with its operation which ensures security and safety of citizens, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to complete construction of 5 lakh houses by 2019 at a total cost of `38,265 crore. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Housing for All (Urban), the Centre will bear `7,500 crore and the State government will bear `13,035 crore while the beneficiaries are required to bear `17,730.88 crore. It was decided to permit AP Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) to take funds from financial institutions with government guarantee for the loans towards State share.

Decisions

Construction of new maternal and child health centre (MCH) at Government General Hospital in Guntur. State Government will financially collaborate with Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America to bear the total cost of H65 crore Seek World Bank assistance of H3,365 crore for strengthening health sector with focus on PHC health care system, enhancing quality and patient safety in hospitals, developing role of health service providers at all levels and centre of excellence and training for maternal and child care and setting up an institute of transfusion medicine and immunohematology.

The State will bear its share of H1,442 crore of the total project cost of H4,807 croreSpecial Purpose Vehicle with Tata Trusts for the production of Balamrutham and other ready-to-eat food for children, pregnant and lactating women. It will be set up on PPP modeSanctioned eight posts for Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple under TTD