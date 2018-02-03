VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a major development in the sensational “Call Money- Sex Scandal” that grabbed headlines, the Vijayawada 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) started hearing in the case on Friday.The seven accused -- Yalamanchili Sri Rama Murthy (46), Polurowthu Bhavani Sankara Varaprasad (23), Chennupati Srinivas (52), M Satyanandam (49), Venigalla Srikanth (40), Pendyala Srikanth (40) and Dudala Rajesh (33) appeared before the magistrate.

Two years after a woman complained to Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang that financiers exploited her sexually and financially in the guise of money lending, the Machavaram police filed a charge-sheet against the seven accused on January 19 under IPC Sections 376 (D), 376 (1), 354 (A) (i) (ii), 354 (D), 384, 420, 509, 506, 450, 452, 467, 468, 471, 365, 342 IPC r/w 34, and 120(B).The seven accused appeared before the magistrate on the first day of hearing. The court posted the case for March 2 for further hearing.

In her complaint with city police chief Gautam Sawang in 2015, the victim alleged that, Yalamanchili Sri Rama Murthy, the main (A1) accused asked her to come and meet him in a hotel to settle the civil cases that were filed against her in the past. When she went to the hotel, the accused mixed intoxicants in her drink and gang-raped her. They even shot a video of her when she was not in her senses.She further claimed that the main accused and his accomplices threatened to make public the video if she failed to meet their sexual demands in future.

Major controversy

Meanwhile, the charge-sheet filed by the Machavaram police raised several doubts as the police failed to provide proper scientific evidence in support of the charges of sexual exploitation levelled by the victim. The issue snowballed into a major controversy with several others lodging complaints against ruling party lawmakers, ministers and other influential TDP leaders with similar allegations.