VIJAYAWADA: Chaos prevailed in the VMC budget session on Friday, with heated arguments being exchanged between the opposition YSRCP and the ruling TDP corporators over the proposal of installation of water meters in houses and establishments under the corporation limits to check wastage of drinking water. While presenting the budget before the council, the Mayor spoke on the development activities being undertaken in the city by the VMC through allocation of adequate funds, even though the civic body was cash-strapped. This statement of his received criticism from the opposition YSR Congress Party corporators, who stated that the budget proposals presented by the TDP leaders were “false” and “mere jugglery of numbers”.

The YSRCP floor leader B Punyaseela and the Mayor crossed sword over the water-meter issue. The Mayor said that VMC spent Rs 22 crore per annum on supply of drinking water. “The total consumption of water in the city is 50 MGD and the per capita consumption is 150 litres,” he said while replying to the questions raised by the opposition floor leader. “A survey had been conducted by the officials in the city and it revealed that several households were not taking proper measures to conserve drinking water and that installation of water meters in the city would conserve water,” he said.

In course of the war of words between the opposing camps, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar scolded the opposition members and accused them of ‘talking like people in village market’. This statement of his, instead of pacifying the situation, further aggravated it, as an infuriated YSRCP corporator Bulla Vijay Kumar threw the budget copy at him for making such a statement. Irked by his behaviour Sreedhar suspended him and later suspended the session for an hour. The councilors of the ruling party then raised slogans against the Mayor outside the hall. Later the ruling party approved the budget unilaterally.