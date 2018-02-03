VIJAYAWADA: In what could cheer up the residents of the capital villages who have been facing severe inconvenience due to the absence of drainage system, the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) is set to prepare a plan of action to address the long-pending issue. Municipal minister P Narayana has directed the officials to take up the sewage project on a priority basis.

With the underground drainage (UGD) system unavailable in most of the capital villages, the residents often complain that sewage flows onto the road. “The stench envelops the entire village whenever drainage water overflows. We have given several representations to the leaders, but nothing has happened so far,” rued K Naresh, of Nelapadu village.

Villagers of Anantavaram too have complained on many occasions. Municipal minister P Narayana, who had taken the issue seriously, said that the CRDA had been directed to prepare a plan on priority basis. “We are determined to resolve the issue at the earliest. Even if it takes Rs 300 cr or Rs 400 cr, we will solve the issue,” he said.