VIJAYAWADA: Decrying ‘injustice’ meted out to Andhra Pradesh by the Union government in the budget, leaders of the Krishna district unit of Aam Aadmi Party held demonstration at Lenin Centre on Friday.Speaking to the media, convenor of the AAP district unit Kambhampati Krishna sought to know how the state BJP leaders would face the public.Earlier in the day, the Congress leaders too showed their dissent against the Centre by burning a copy of the Union Budget at their party office. Meanwhile, CPI and CPM said they would support any party that fights to protect the interests of the state.