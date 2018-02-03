VIJAYAWADA: Principal Secretary, Health, Poonam Malakondaiah has directed the DM&HO to probe into the allegations of wrong diagnosis against Ramesh Hospitals, following a complaint from Sitamahalakshmi, 48, of the city. The woman in her complaint to the police, district collector and health department, alleged that the well-known city hospital diagnosed her with swine flu and collected `52,955 from her for treatment. She claimed that when she later went to the government general hospital (GGH), the doctors made it clear that she was wrongly diagnosed.

The victim’s family accused Ramesh Hospitals of conducting ‘fake’ tests and giving ‘fake’ treatment and slapping them with a bill for `52,955. Following the directive from Poonam Malakondaiah, Additional DM&HO Sarma checked the records at both Ramesh Hospitals and GGH and took the versions of the doctors and other staff involved in the treatment of Sitamahalakshmi.

Speaking to Express, Rajesh Kumar, son of Sitamahalakshmi, said, “My mother was admitted to Ramesh Hospitals on MG Road, on August 31, 2017, with fever and severe cough. She was normal and was able to walk without support. But her health worsened after getting admitted to the hospital. On September 2, the doctors conducted a test for H1N1 virus and said the report confirmed their prognosis. When I confronted the doctors as to how she came to contract swine flu when she always stayed at home, they had no answer and advised us to shift her to the government hospital for treatment, stating that it was not legal for a private hospital to treat swine flu cases. The next day we shifted her to the GGH and the tests there gave negative result for swine flu.”

He further alleged that the doctors at the private hospital pretended to have given his mother treatment for H1N1 virus when she had ordinary fever. “The hospital collected `53,000 for three days’ treatment.”

“When we approached the city police they arranged a meeting with the hospital. During the meeting, the doctors denied providing oxygen to my mother for 35 hours. But in the bill, we were charged for 35 hours’ of oxygen supply. Similarly, they said that they had taken samples and tested for H1N1 virus in three hours, but the reports belied everything.”

“There is no specific treatment for swine flu. We just give antibiotics in very adverse conditions. The treatment varies from case to case, depending upon the severity. The only treatment that can be given is for the multiple organ dysfunction which arises during the presence of H1N1 virus.” said Dr Aruna, Pulmonologist, GGH, Vijayawada.Repeated attempts to reach the hospital management for its reaction to the allegation failed.