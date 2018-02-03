corporators busy viewing Apple tabs given to them as gift by the Mayor to make work of the council paperless (top); YSRCP corporators staging protest during VMC budget session on Friday | Express

VIJAYAWADA: City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar presented the 2018-19 budget of the civic body before its council, here on Friday morning. The Rs 1481.83 crore budget, which did not propose any new taxes, had an expected revenue income of Rs 605.25 crore and expenses of Rs 496.13 crore and an expected capital income, estimated at Rs 816.38 crore and expenses at Rs 884.74 crore, with Rs 32.99 crore to be spent on loan repayments. This year’s budget saw an increased allocation of Rs 153.98 crore, over that of the last year’s. The opening balance of this year’s budget is expected to be Rs 95.44 crore, including Rs 60.20 crore in form of deposits and advances.

Treading an uncertain path: Mayor on

his way to VMC council hall through

a damaged road

After the budget was proposed before the council, opposition YSRCP floor leader in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation B Punyaseela denounced it as ‘anti-people’, following which there were heated exchanges of opinions between the members of the ruling TDP and those of the principal opposition party.



Punyaseela raised serious objections on the budget estimates and demanded clarifications on the allocation of funds made to various development works, going on and proposed, in the city. The opposition floor leader also questioned the revenue estimates expected from vacant land in the city and from property tax collection from the residents.

Giving a clarification to the objections raised and statements made by the YSRCP floor leader, Mayor said that the officials had prepared the budget with an estimated outlay of Rs 1481.83 crore for the fiscal 2018-19, expecting funds to come from the Central and the State governments, to realise the various infrastructure projects - going on and planned - in the city.

“The capital income was estimated at Rs 816.38 crore and expenses at Rs 884.74 crore,” he said and went on to add, ‘’the approved budget estimates will be submitted to the State government in the next few days, seeking allocation of funds for the city in the State budget’’.

Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that the civic body had improved upon its property tax revenue by 15-20 per cent, when compared to that earned the previous year.

“Around Rs 68.18 crore revenue was earned through collection of property tax till December 2017, showing an improvement over Rs 61.27 crore earned in the corresponding period last year,” he said. He also said that VMC was working on better collection of tax to augment the civic body’s earnings.