VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC squarely blamed the TDP Government for the lack of allocations in the Union Budget to the State. “TDP is part of the Central Government, but it has neglected the interests of the State for the last four years. It did not speak when BJP-led NDA coalition neglected to implement the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act,” YSRC MP Vijaya Sai Reddy said. He said now after everything was over, the TDP was raising a hue and cry. “People of the State are aware of TDP’s histrionics and ploys. They are laughing at it,” he claimed.

The MP introduced a private member bill in the Rajya Sabha seeking reservations for BCs in legislative bodies, education and employment based on population. He said BCs compromised 55 per cent of the population in the country, but they were hardly 20 per cent in the lawmaking bodies. “In Andhra Pradesh, there are 143 castes under BCs making up 56 per cent of the State’s population, but the reservation to them are not proportionate,” he observed.

Meanwhile, YSRC senior leader Botsa Satyanarayana blamed Chandrababu Naidu for sacrificing State interests for personal gains. Naidu was shying away from mounting pressure on the coalition partner at the Centre only to save his skin for the various corruption charges and cash-for-vote case, he claimed.

He said as a responsible opposition party they were persistently raising the issues of Special Category Status (SCS), railway zone for Vizag and other issues, but in vain.