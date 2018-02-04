VIJAYAWADA: This season, mango lovers in the State likely have to shell out more money on the GI-tagged Banganapalle fruits as poor flowering in the farms is expected to result in decreased output in the State. Even as the first week of February is set to conclude, horticulture officials said, flowers are seen only in 30 per cent of the farms across the State.

One of the major reasons for the poor flowering is said to be the erratic weather conditions. The drop in minimum temperatures, extended colder hours and other reasons have resulted in poor flowering this season. Adding to it is the fact that flowering has been delayed by almost a month. At this rate, officials estimate that there could be a 15-20 per cent drop in Banganapalle mango yields this year.

“Last year, we had a good flowering season and it started as early as November (2016). So it is natural that this year will see lesser flowers. This year flowering phase has been delayed. And the trees bear only 30 per cent flowers against the normal 60-70 per cent. We, at least, hope that whatever percent of flower has bloomed will set into fruits,” N Sujatha, Assistant Director of Horticulture (ADH), Vijayawada, told TNIE.

The ADH said the situation may improve if the temperature gets warmer in the next two weeks. What is further compounding the woes of the mango farmers are the hopper and other pest diseases due to fog and cold temperatures at nights, which are damaging the flowers and affecting the fruit-setting process. This, in turn, will lead to excessive use of chemicals. “The pests are eating away the flowers. I have already spent so much on the fertilizers and a round of pesticide. Now, I will have to spend more on additional rounds of pesticide,” rued M Sarveswara Rao from Reddigudem village of Krishna district.

Another reason for the likely decline in the yields: Mango growers in Krishna district, which is famous for Nuzvid Rasaalu variety, have taken up cultivation of other commercial crops. While the normal area of mango cultivation in the district is around 67,000 hectares, this year, it is said to be around 55,000-58,000 hectares. “It is true that the farmers have taken up cultivation of other crops. But, the trend is not at alarming. It is a natural phenomenon for farmers to experiment with other crops,” said Nuzvid ADH K Ajay Babu.