VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information Technology, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Nara Lokesh who is currently touring the United States, continued to persuade CEOs and representatives of various IT and ITES companies there to invest in Andhra Pradesh. On Saturday, he held discussions with Cardlytics company representatives and invited them to extend their expertise in financial services. He explained to them as to how Andhra Pradesh government has been adopting new technologies to provide better citizen services, the state’s IT policies, cloud hub policies, plans for developing IT hubs in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, Anantapur, and Tirupati.

The minister also explained about the companies that have started their units in the State and those which came forward to invest. He said the youth of the State are being provided skills in the new technologies like big data, analytics, fintech, blockchain technologies. He told them that Visakhapatnam is being developed as Fintech capital.

Cardlytics representatives said they are willing to invest in the State and will be starting their unit in Visakhapatnam shortly providing 100 jobs initially, which will be increased in a phased manner.

Lokesh also attended a programme , AP Business, organised by Consulate General of India in Atlanta and interacted with CEOs of different companies. There he explained about the growth rate of the State in last four years and the goal of achieving 15 perc ent growth rate in next fiscal and every year thereafter. He explained about Andhra Pradesh being number one in the country with regard to Ease of Doing Business. The minister explained about permissions being accorded to the companies in 21 days time.