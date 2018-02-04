VIJAYAWADA: Demanding prompt completion of the under-construction Kanaka Durga flyover, leaders of Congress party, led by its state committee president N Raghuveera Reddy, staged a protest at the Dharna Chowk, here on Saturday. Speaking at the dharna camp, Raghuveera Reddy said that local residents and the devotees, who are visiting the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple, are bearing the brunt of the snail’s pace at which the construction of the flyover has been going on at an important location in the city. ‘’It is better if Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu changes the name of the flyover from Goddess Kanaka Durga flyover to Chandranna flyover; perhaps that way it would get completed soon,’’ he suggested.

As on date, there was no fixed deadline for the completion of the project and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) remained a mute spectator, instead of questioning the construction firm, Soma Company, Reddy alleged. The Congress leader also demanded that the construction firm release a white paper on the status of the project.

City Congress committee president Akula Srinivas recalled that while the Congress party was in power, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had staged a protest demonstration for prompt completion of the flyover project and had even claimed that if TDP came to power the flyover would be constructed in a year’s time. “What has happened to the tall claims of constructing Kanaka Durga flyover in one year? It has been more than three years now, where is the flyover?” Srinivas questioned.