VIJAYAWADA: Global Santhi-Amaravati Buddhist Heritage Festival took off on a colourful note on Saturday at Swaraj Maidan, in Vijayawada city. Around 1000 monks from various countries, including Sri Lanka, Vietnam, China, North Korea etc are taking part in the festival. Dalai Lama delivered his message through a live video during the inauguration of the festival.In his video message Dalai Lama urged all the monks present to visit the Buddhist sites in Andhra Pradesh, as they were very holy, he said. He also asked the monks to go through Sanskrit literature on Buddha and buddhahood.

The festival started with a peace rally, in which all the monks walked from PWD grounds to Hotel Gateway and returned to the venue. Krishna District Collector B Lakshmi Kantha and Chairman of AP Tourism Development Corporation V Jayarami Reddy, along with other noted personalities - Bhikkhuni Kusuma, a Buddhist nun, who pioneered the re-establishment of the Theravada Female Buddhist Order in Sri Lanka; Lama Chosphel Zotpa, former Vice Chairman, National Commission for SC/ST, Government of India and President, Himalayan Buddhist Cultural Association; Bhadant Shanti Mitra, Chairman, Antarrashtriya Baudh Shodh Sansthan, flagged off the rally called ‘shanti yatra’.

Speaking on the occasion Jayarami Reddy said, “To attain global peace, Buddhist philosophy is like a weapon and through it we can also promote the heritage Buddhist sites to develop tourism in the State. People should actively take part in events such as this not only for peace of mind but also to be successful in life.” The rally of monks, followed by hundreds of students of local colleges and schools went through the central streets of the city and went back to the PWD grounds. Those who took part in the rally chanted hymns and carried messages spreading awareness about peace and self-development.

Himanshu Shukla, CEO, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority said, “The Shanti Yatra has been organised for a sacred cause of uniting humanity into giving up war and violence and believing in brotherhood and all-round prosperity. From over 40 monasteries in the country, the monks have come here to take part in the event. From various countries also different kinds of monks - right from 13-year old to 99-year old - over 1500 (of them) have come to take part in the festival.”During the inaugural function, State Tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya said that the newly emerged State Andhra Pradesh had many heritage Buddhist sites, which the tourism department would make world famous by introducing special tourist packages.