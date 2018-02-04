VIJAYAWADA: As part of the Andhra Pradesh Janmabhoomi initiative, four digital classrooms - one each in Krishna and Guntur districts and two in Nellore district - were inaugurated on Saturday. The AP Janmabhoomi is the flagship programme of the government through which NRIs contribute for the development of the State.

In a press release issued on the occasion, the representatives of the programme said that the digital classrooms were inaugurated at the Mandal Praja Parishad schools in Movva village of Krishna district, Perecharla of Guntur district and at Dargamitta in Nellore district. While Satish Vemuri donated for the classroom in Movva, Anamolu Satyanarayana and Anamolu Balamurali contributed for the Perecharla MPP school. Veerapananeni Venkat and Vardineni Venkat helped in the establishment of two digital classrooms in Nellore.

“The project aims to focus on helping schools in Andhra Pradesh adopt a technology-driven learning environment so that students can learn and perform better. Equipping schools to give students exciting, effective and comprehensive classroom learning experience, using tools such as interactive whiteboards, digital content and classroom software is the way to achieve the desired result,” the representatives said. K Jayaram, a resident of the USA, who is the special representative to the State government and is heading the AP Janmabhoomi programme, said that 2,500 classrooms would be digitised this year.

Apart from the donors - all NRIs, local education department officials, Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) officials, along with representatives of the AP Janmabhoomi also participated in the inaugural programme.