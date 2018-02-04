VIJAYAWADA: Ramesh Hospitals on Saturday refuted the allegation made by a woman that she was wrongly diagnosed with swine flu. The hospital authorities said that the woman, Seethamahalakshmi, and her relatives had made false allegations against the hospital.Speaking to TNIE, Kodali Rajagopal Rao, Chief Operating Officer of Ramesh Hospitals, said, “The patient’s son Rajesh Kumar has been making false allegations against us since 2017.

“Her mother was admitted to our hospital with fever and we sent her blood sample to outside laboratory as we don’t have the diagnostic equipment. “Based on the report, we started the treatment. Even the report clearly pointed to the presence of virus. “This may not be positive for swine flu. But we didn’t want to take chance and risk the patient’s life, so we started the treatment.

“All of a sudden, the very next day Rajesh Kumar decided to shift his mother to the Government General Hospital against our advice. “After a three-day treatment, another test, without surprise, proved negative for swine flu at GGH. “All the allegations made by him are false and we said the same thing to DMHO, who visited us on Friday.”