VIJAYAWADA: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has criticised the NDA government for ignoring the promises made to Andhra Pradesh during bifurcation of the State. Speaking to mediapersons after Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna met him urged him to stand by the State and bring pressure on the Centre to concede the demands which mainly include implementation of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh, the Left leader said the demands were genuine and that they would support them.

Commenting on the poll alliance between the TDP and BJP, Yechury said he once asked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with regard to the alliance with the BJP which had once kept him out of power for 10 years, the answer was they would create wonders this time. “We are seeing what those wonders were for the State. In lieu of Special Category Status, Special Package was announced, but there is no sign of giving it,” he said.

Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh was announced under special circumstances and it should not be equated with other States, he observed.Not mincing words, BV Raghavulu, another CPM national leader hailing from Andhra Pradesh, said both Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi had betrayed the State. “Chandrababu Naidu is known for his moods and changing stances,” he said.

Demands of Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika

Special Category Status for AP with tax incentives

Special financial package for Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions

Railway zone for Vizag

AIIMS at Vizag

Tribal University

Central University at Anantapur

Completion of Polavaram project by 2019 with the Central Government bearing the entire cost

Captive mines for VSP

Steel plant at Kadapa

No privatisation of DCI