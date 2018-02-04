VIJAYAWADA: Customers can now verify the authenticity of the liquor bottles that they are buying. From the time it has been manufactured to when it is sold off, these bottles can now be verified with the help of a mobile application.The Excise Department has launched a mobile application to check the sale of spurious liquor. The mobile app “VERIT” will give detailed information on liquor being sold in the State.

With every liquor bottle having a unique barcode on its cap or case, a customer can scan the barcode using this application. These unique serialised barcodes can be tracked from its manufacturing point to sale point.

The customer would be immediately updated on brand name, size and other details of the liquor bottle, once he buys it.The information will be provided by the central server on real-time basis. It will confirm the authenticity of the liquor and help clamp down on the sale of spurious liquor bottles.According to Director of Enforcement - Prohibition & Excise department, K Venkateswara Rao, a citizen-based check will keep stakeholders on toes to maintain 100 per cent quality. The application will also give a service reference number after every scan.With the application allowing customers to provide the name of the place from where the liquor has been purchased, there is also room for further analysis of the product.