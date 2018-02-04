VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the State transport department have decided to launch special drive against vehicles, especially four wheelers, fitted with unauthorised crash guards or bull bars, in about a week’s time. “Initially, the vehicle inspectors across the district and the city are directed to give a counselling to the vehicle users about the ill-effects of fitting unauthorised crash guards or bull bars on their vehicles. Special drives would be conducted shortly and hefty penalty would be imposed on the vehicle users, if they failed to follow the rules,” said Deputy Transport Commissioner, E Meera Prasad.

Despite a ban imposed by the Road Transport Authority (RTA) on installation of unauthorised crash guards or bull bars on cars and other vehicles in the city, several of the car users, especially those using high-end models, are installing crash guards to give a stylish look to their vehicles.Around 24 lakh vehicles - majority of these being four-wheeler and buses - are plying in the Krishna district, sources said. The unauthorised crash guards or bull bars attached to these vehicles, especially the four-wheelers, pose a threat to the pedestrians as these fittings, reportedly make even minor accidents fatal by causing serious head injuries.

It is worth recalling that the Union Transport Ministry had recently directed the State transport department to impose ban on installation of crash guards or bull bars on cars and other vehicles to reduce road accidents in the State. Following the Centre’s orders, State Transport Commissioner N Balasubramanyam has given directions to the deputy transport commissioners across the State to take stern action against those going for unauthorised fitment of crash guards or bull bars in vehicles.

‘’These bars are fitted in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which prescribes a fine of `1,000 for the driver for the first offence and `2,000 for second or subsequent offences, while the penalty for the seller (of crash guards or bull bars) could be `5,000,’’ said Meera Prasad. The sellers though aware that these crash guards or bull bars are of little use yet make brisk business.

When contacted a Governopet-based dealer of these fittings said, “Many car owners visit our store and ask to fit crash guards to their vehicles with the impression that these will help avoid massive damage to their vehicles; many also install these for their macho look. Bull bars generally weigh between 15kg and 40kg.

This extra weight disturbs the stability of the vehicle when it plies above 80kmph, thereby making it increasingly difficult for the driver to control the vehicle. Besides this, the increased weight reduces the mileage by 10 percent.”