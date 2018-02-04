VIJAYAWADA: Severe traffic congestion and uncovered manholes in the middle of roads are posing a serious threat to residents in Sanath Nagar area of the city. It seems the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) may not wake up from its slumber unless some tragedy takes place.For instance, the open manhole right in the middle of this busy road leading to Kanuru is a literal death trap. ‘’The civic body is least concerned about the safety of residents. It also shows the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned,’’ M Mutyala Raju, a daily commuter said.

Several streets in the locality are poorly-designed and speed-breakers at uneven spots cause much inconvenience to the commuters. “At night, these are hardly visible and there is every chance of an unwary driver might bump into them and harm themselves. Why should there be speed breakers in narrow streets? At least, they could have been laid according to standards,’’ says R Sruthi, a resident.

Another major problem haunting the locality is piled up garbage on the roadside. ‘’Every morning, I have to bear the stench while going to office,” says Shaik Abdul Raheem, a resident of the locality. While VMC claims it has launched door-to-door campaign to segregate garbage and where it plans to keep garbage bins in areas that it maintains, the municipal corporation does not seem to have made any effort to improve garbage disposal system. It has ruined the environment of our colony, he said.

‘’We have complained many times to authorities in the area, but no action was taken. At night, sometimes the garbage is burned, causing so much smoke in the area that it becomes hard to drive, as our eyes start itching and burning,” said Ch Narasimha Rao, a senior citizen.

