VIJAYAWADA: As part of Bharat Darshan, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is organising an eight-day visit to Prasiddha Punyakshetralu in Karnataka and Goa from the city for the first time.In a press release issued here on Sunday, IRCTC group general manager D Narsinga Rao said the special train will commence its journey from Vijayawada on February 12 and will reach Kacheguda on February 13. The package covers 12 major temples in Karnataka and Goa. In Karnataka - Hampi, Gokarna, Murudeshwar, Mookambika, Sringeri Sharada Peetham, Dharmasthala, Udupi, Mysuru, Belur and Halebeedu will be covered.

The tariff per person is `10,375 for sleeper class and `12,265 for AC III tier. The cost includes sleeper class train tickets, hall accommodation wherever night stay is planned, buses for local sightseeing and south Indian vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner. A tour manager and security personnel have been provided for each coach.