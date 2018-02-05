VIJAYAWADA: “Every citizen of the country must contribute to the betterment of the nation,” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said after inaugurating a health camp as part of the second anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust at Atkur on Sunday. Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, Minister Kamineni Srinivas, actor Daggubati Venkatesh and SC judge L Nageswara Rao were among those who took part in the celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah said, “Everyone has to understand the meaning of life.”

He said India’s rich heritage, and culture are unparalleled. India is the capital of spirituality. Spirituality and our family system are our greatest strengths,” he said. He urged the people of the country to nip corruption in the bud. “Corruption is plaguing the society. In order to curb graft, honest practices must be adopted. Everyone must do their bit to make the country mighty,” he said.

Marking World Cancer Day, Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated a mega health camp here and said diseases such as cancer require early detection for better treatment. Supreme Court Justice L Nageswara Rao said NGOs such as Swarna Bharat Trust must come forward and work for the betterment of the society. “NGOs should take an active role in making the world a better place,” he said.