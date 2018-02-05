VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of the people of Nandigama and Kanchikacherla for bypass roads is set to become a reality with Water Resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Vijayawada member of parliament Kesineni Srinivas laying foundation for the projects on Sunday. Once the bypass roads are ready, they will cut down the travel time between Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

According to official sources, both the bypass roads would be executed at a cost of `328.67 cr - 6.7-km Nandigama bypass project at a cost of `155.4 cr and 7.5-km Kanchikacherla project for `173.27 cr.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Kesineni Srinivas said that the bypass projects were designed to meet the increasing traffic near Nandigama and Kanchikacherla villages with the development of Amaravati capital. Both the roads, which are six-lane, will be ready in 15 months, the MP said. He said that both the bypass projects would ease traffic problem on Vijayawada-Hyderabad highway.

For the record, while there is a bypass road while going towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada, the vehicles coming from Hyderabad are required to pass through the towns to reach Vijayawada. This has not only resulted in increased traffic in the area, but also road accidents. As a result of these the locals had been demanding a separate road for over 12 years.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that he was making efforts to get the Chief Minster inaugurate the roads once they were ready. “Our government will complete the projects in a record time and dedicate them to the nation. I am trying to get Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate them,” he said. He further said that Nandigama and Kanchikacherla regions had a tremendous potential for development with Amaravati coming up . Nandigama MLA Tangirala Sowmya, local officials and political leaders were also present on the occasion.