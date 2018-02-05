VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police nabbed one person and seized counterfeit currency notes of `500 denomination, amounting to `4.5 lakh, near Pundit Nehru Bus Stand (PNBS) on Sunday morning. On credible information about the movement of a counterfeiter near the bus stand, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and Krishna Lanka police jointly conducted a raid on a lodge and nabbed the accused, from whom currency notes amounting to `4.5 lakh were seized.

According to Task Force officials, the accused, Palle Raghunath Reddy (50), of Jagadurthi village of Kurnool district, secured the fake currency from unknown sources. He was planning to circulate the fake currency near PNBS by targeting passengers and shopkeepers. He came to Vijayawada on Friday and took a room in a lodge near the bus stand.

The accused during interrogation reportedly confessed that he bought the fake currency for `1 lakh and managed to exchange `50,000 counterfeit currency so far in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.The police registered a case and would soon arrest the suppliers of fake currency as well as those involved in printing and circulating notes. “We have seized 900 `500 denomination fake currency notes and `1,000 original cash. Investigation is on to find whether more people were associated with the racket. “We are suspecting that an organised fake currency circulation racket is active,” said a CTF official.