VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing expansion works to turn NH-65 into a four-lane driveway between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam has picked up momentum, with the company executing the project deploying adequate men and machinery to complete the task as soon as possible. Expansion works of the road that stretches up to a length of 64.61 km between Vijayawada and Machilipatnam began in November 2016 and the task was entrusted to Dilip Buildcon Ltd. The works were taken up at an estimated cost of `1,462 crore, of which `928 crore was sanctioned for civil works. The deadline of the project is October 2018.

This highway, once completed, will benefit the people of Krishna district, as it will establish a road connection with Machilipatnam, where the State government wants to develop a port. It will also provide an easy way to the residents of Vijayawada, who want to visit the Manginapudi beach, which is proposed to be developed into a tourist destination by the State government in the coming months.

Moreover, farmers and traders of Machilipatnam and surrounding areas will be able to smoothly transport essential commodities to Vijayawada, without getting stuck in traffic jams. Another advantage of the expanded highway, sources said, will be reduction in road accident cases.Under the current phase of the work, the road will be widened from Kankipadu to Vuyyuru, covering a distance of 11.3 km. The road between Kankipadu to Tadepalli Centre has already been developed into a four-lane one.

If all goes according to the work schedule, a traveller from the city will reach Machilipatnam within one hour and fifteen minutes, thereby saving not only fuel but also 45 valuable minutes, officials say.

“Till date, the expansion works between Auto Nagar-Tadigadapa, Tadigadapa-Kankipadu stretches have been completed. Land acquisition had become a major hurdle when the project commenced. Discussions are on with district administration and landowners about the compensation. The works will be completed within the stipulated time,’’ said a representative of Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

