VIJAYAWADA: The city observed the World Cancer Day on Saturday, as its denizens took part in the walkthons and special events, which saw participation of cancer survivors, organised on the occasion.

Roots Health Foundation, a city-based service organisation organized a 5-km walkathon to create awareness about cancer and its prevention. AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao flagged off the walkathon at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. The walkers went up to Benz Circle and returned at the starting point, where a meeting was held.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasada Rao said that the theme of this year’s World Cancer Day was, “We can, I can”. “The aim is to prove that every single person can make a difference in the fight against cancer. Many think all types of cancers are not curable. But the truth is that most types of cancers can be cured if diagnosed well in advance,” he said. He called upon the people to participate in the mobile cancer screening camp to be organised by the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital at IGMC on Monday.

Pamphlets, highlighting the ill-effects of cancer and precautionary measures essential to prevent it, were distributed. Roots Health Foundation President PVS Bhaskar Rao, MPs M Murali Mohan and Gokaraju Gangaraju, DGP M Malakondaiah, City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar and others were present on the occasion.

In a similar programme, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre in partnership with Cheyutha trust and Shubhakar trust organized a walkathon from Manipal Hospitals to Tadepalli. The Walkathon was followed by a cancer-survivor talent show. On the occasion actress Lavanya Tripathi launched a WhatsApp support group to assist and arrange for emergency blood required for patients of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (AML-M3).

‘’Healthy lifestyle, early detection and being well-informed are the key to defeat cancer. Rest assured I will always dedicate my time and heart for the cause. The WhatsApp group launched for helping cancer patients in need of blood is a baby step in creating a larger impact and giving hope to people fighting cancer,” she said.