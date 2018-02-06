VIJAYAWADA: Film actress Anushka Shetty, who is basking in the phenomenal success of her recent flick ‘Bhaagamathie,’ surprised the film buff’s with her appearance at G3 Cinemas (Raj & Yuvaraj theatre) and created a stampede-like situation that the police were up to, to tackle, in the city here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anushka thanked the audience and the media for their support in making the movie a big success. Several women in the audience asked Anushka to deliver a dialogue from the film. Responding to her fans’ request, the actress delivered a famous dialogue from the film, amidst thunderous applause from the audience.

Actress Anushka addressing fans during her

surprise appearance at Raj Yuvaraj theatre,

in city on Monday | Express

Ashok, the film’s director, said Anushka had come all the way to thank the fans and audience. He said that the movie was a heroine-oriented one - on women empowerment and most of the women were patronising the movie.

A stampede-like situation prevailed near the G3 Cinemas, Gandhi Nagar, when the actress arrived. Sensing trouble beforehand, police had deployed additional forces near the theatre to tackle the situation.Manager of G3 Cinemas D Srikanth, film producers Vamsi, Pramod, members of movie unit and others were present on the occasion.

