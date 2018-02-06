VIJAYAWADA/BHUBANESWAR : Sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence intercepted a man travelling from Guwahati to Chennai onboard the Guwahati MS Express at Nellore Railway Station on Sunday evening and seized 4.65 kg gold. Later the same day, DRI sleuths seized 15 gold biscuits weighing 2.49 kg from a passenger at Khurda Railway Station in Odisha.

According to an official release issued on Monday, on receiving information that a few gold traders in Chennai were importing gold without paying customs duty, DRI personnel tracked down one of the smugglers at Nellore. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a purple bag containing two stoves.

As both the stoves were heavier than normal, officials grew suspicious and dismantled them, only to find gold concealed in the form of semi-circular rods. Four rods weighing 4.65 kg and worth around `1.43 crore were removed from the stoves.

The DRI officials did not disclose details of the passenger, but said the gold was being smuggled from Myanmar. “It is too early to comment on the issue. As gold smuggling is an organised crime, we have to conduct deep investigation,” an official told TNIE. The passenger who was caught from Odisha was carrying gold worth `76.59 lakh.All the gold biscuits bore Myanmar markings, DRI officials said.