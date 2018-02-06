VIJAYAWADA: IT and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh continued his tour of the United States and interacted with CEOs and representatives of various companies there to attract investments to the State.

On Monday, he interacted with CEOs and the executive from the industries in Boston and explained to them about the industry investment policy of Andhra Pradesh. He explained the latest IT initiatives taken by the Andhra Pradesh government like Cloudhub policy and invited them to invest in the State.

Lokesh met Cerner Corporation leadership team in Kansas and discussed long-term collaboration opportunities between Cerner and Andhra Pradesh.The IT Minister also visited NYSE group and met its president Thomas W. Farley and Sri Atluri, Head of QA along with FinTech companies’ executives. Earlier, Lokesh met Mani Sundaram, senior VP of Akamai Company in Boston and informed them about the growth in IT and electronics manufacturing in the State.