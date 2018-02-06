VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to prevent the irrigation canals from being polluted, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has proposed to establish an Onsite Wastewater Treatment Plant (OWTP), on pilot basis, near the VMC guest house, on the banks of Bandar canal, at an estimated cost of `2 crore. Over the years, due to lack of proper sewer network in major areas of the city, thousands of litres of sewage water is directly being released in the three major canals passing through the city -Eluru, Bandar and Ryves. At several points plastic materials, particularly carry bags and plastic bottles, clog the canals.

With this, the canals have become breeding sites for mosquitoes, causing much inconvenience to the residents. Several initiatives have however, been taken by the VMC to prevent the canal pollution, but with little effect.Recently, a team of representatives of a Chinese company held a meeting with the Corporation Commissioner, J Nivas and expressed its interest to set up an OWTP to tackle canal pollution, which is rampant in the city. The corporation needs at least `2 crore to establish an OWTP. Officials of the cash-strapped civic body are preparing estimates, which will be sent to the State Government for financial aid. “The Eluru and Bandar canals are the main sources of water for irrigation and their water is also used for household purposes by the locals.

The rising pollution level has turned out to be a cause of concern for the farmers, as well as the residents. The civic body will invite tenders shortly for the construction of the OWTP,’’ said Nivas.

Based on the outcome of this pilot project, similar plants will be put up at 53 points, identified by the civic body, where sewage water is being directly released in the irrigation canals. Soon after the commissioning of the proposed OWTP, mosquito breeding points in the canals will disappear gradually and marine wealth will be protected, he said.

What is onsite wastewater treatment plant?

It is a cleansing process that can be tailored to the existing need in a timely and cost-effective manner. Waste water is recycled within the watershed, making environmental management, planning and protection easier.

How OWTP functions?

Waste water, while undergoing treatment, goes through the following processes - preliminary treatment (removal of coarse solids and other large materials); primary treatment (removal of organic and inorganic solids and floating materials); secondary treatment (removal of biodegradable, dissolved and colloidal organic matter) and tertiary treatment (removal of nitrogen, phosphorus etc)

Advantages of OWTP

Eliminates need of long-distance transporting of waste water to treatment plants and purified water back to the point of origin.

Recycles waste water, recharges groundwater within the watershed.

Reduces water consumption and waste water discharge significantly