VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) M Malakondaih presented fourth quarter edition of Award for Best Crime Detection (ABCD)-2017 to four police officers on Tuesday.During a meeting convened at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri, the DGP said awards to the police would improve and refine the investigation process and usage of advanced technology. He said the awards were given to those who think out-of-the-box and showed enthusiasm in unravelling mystery cases.

He also gave prizes to nine police officers under IPS awards for their exceptional works.

The investigation team which solved the sensational murder of 61-year-old Mousan Mohammad Farooq, who was killed by pounding his head with a stout stick and later set ablaze the Namaaj hall in a Mosque at Rajahmahendravaram, awarded the first prize. Circle inspector of Bommuru police station K Naga Mohan Reddy explained how the accused Armugam Manirathnam was traced. The team members were given a citation and a cash prize of `1 lakh.

The second prize was bagged by Cumbum (Prakasam) Circle inspector P Rama Rao and his team for solving a murder of an unknown person. Anakapalli inspector S Vidhyasagar and his team received the third prize for solving sensational bank theft case in Andhra Pradesh Grameen Vikas Bank (APGVB) in Kothuru village of Anakapalli limits.On the occasion, DGP Malakondaih said, “The concept of ABCD awards has increased the standards of investigation. Technology and presence of mind played a crucial role in chasing the cryptic cases.”