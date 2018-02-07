VIJAYAWADA: Demanding that the State government appoint a sitting judge to carry out judicial inquiry into the land scam surfaced in CRDA, CPM leaders staged a protest at the CRDA office on Tuesday.

CPM capital region committee convenor Ch Babu Rao submitted a representation that all the land transactions done so far in Amaravati should be inquired into.Speaking to the reporters, Babu Rao alleged that there are land scams worth `2,000 crore in Amaravati. He said that there is no transparency in the functioning of the CRDA and added that the ruling party leaders are also involved in the irregularities.

“There are irregularities related to over 250 acres of land in the capital villages. The State government should order a judicial probe by appointing a sitting judge so that there will be a fair assessment,” he demanded.The CPM leaders said that while the political leaders are illegally obtaining land, especially assigned lands, and making money, the small, marginal and tenant farmers are being left to fend for themselves.