VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements are being made at the Bishop Grassi School in Gunadala for the three-day annual Mary Matha festival scheduled to be held from February 9. The festival is considered to be one of the biggest events of the Roman Catholic missions in the southern states, second only to the one at Velankanni in Tamil Nadu. The festival, introduced in 1923 by Italian missionary Fr Pezzoni, turned into a major event for the Christians over the years. The committee, in charge of the festival, has completed many major works, such as beautifying the shrine and grotto on the hillock, widening of the pathway leading to the grotto, installing barricades from the shrine to the hillock and carrying out road repairs.

‘’The holy shrine was developed with additional facilities for the convenience of pilgrims and Holy Mass will be celebrated on all the three days of the festival,” Rev T Raja Rao, the sixth bishop of the Vijayawada Diocese, said. “More than 10 lakh devotees are expected to participate and offer their prayers at the festival. The number is likely to increase on February 10, which is considered an auspicious day. We are making every effort to provide the pilgrims from distant places with night stay,” he added.

Meanwhile, the VMC has also made foolproof arrangements for the three-day annual event. The civic body has positioned additional staff to monitor the sanitation works. The Krishna District Medical and Health department has also deputed temporary health teams here. The city police also posted additional security forces both on the hillock in the Bishop Grassi School campus and along the Eluru Road in Gunadala to monitor the movement of the pilgrims during the three days.

“Nearly 150 NSS volunteers and 600 police personnel will be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Water sachets will be distributed to pilgrims, free of cost, throughout the festival. Medical camps will be arranged at five places in the area with the support of VMC,” said M Prasad, executive director of Social Service Centre. He said the APSRTC would run special buses during the event and announce the schedule soon. The South Central Railway is planning halts for passenger trains at Ramavarappadu and Gunadala stations during the festival days. “It will also run special trains from Srikakulam and Rayalaseema, apart from opening special ticket counters at Ramavarappadu, Gunadala and Vijayawada stations,” he added.