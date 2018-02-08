VIJAYAWADA: IndiGo will start direct flight services from Vijayawada International Airport to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from March 2. Vijayawada will be the 50th destination for the airline. The fares start from `1,179 for one-way trip and the airline is going to operate one flight a day each to Chennai and Bengaluru and three flights daily to Hyderabad. Recently, the low-cost airline had launched its services from Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati to the cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. All these flights will have 74-seat economy class.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, IndiGo Chief Commercial Officer Sanjay Kumar said, “We are really happy to operate our services from Vijayawada, our 50th destination. It gives us immense pleasure to operate the services from Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati and Vijayawada. We achieved almost 85 to 90 percent occupancy ratio in the flights from Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram. We expect the same in Vijayawada. Following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote regional connectivity through UDAN, IndiGo has announced addition of brand new ATR 72-600 aircraft to its 153-strong aircraft fleet and offer connectivity to tier-II and tier-III cities.”

He further said that by December 2019, IndiGo with its fleet with brand new 21 ATRs, would have connected about 15 tier-II and tier-III new cities on its network, thereby giving a big boost to regional connectivity. Currently, the airline is operating 153 flights across the globe. Via Vijayawada, the airline will also provide connectivity to international services from Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru for flying to Dubai, Muscat and Sharjah.