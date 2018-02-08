VIJAYAWADA: Alleged aides of MLC Buddha Venkanna created a ruckus on Prakasam Barrage late on Tuesday night when the duty police stopped their car for hitting a pedestrian. The condition of the injured person, whose identity was not established yet, was critical on Wednesday. According to police sources, the Mahindra XUV, bearing registration number AP07 CD 9009, allegedly knocked down the pedestrian at the 45th gate of Prakasam Barrage and did not stop.

On receipt of information, traffic sub-inspector Bala Krishna tried to intercept the vehicle, but the driver dodged the police by taking another route. After a few minutes of chase, police overtook the XUV and arrested one Baddi Satish, the driver of the vehicle and a resident of Thullur. “When police asked him why he did not stop the vehicle, Satish behaved arrogantly and claimed that he is a close aide of ruling party MLC Buddha Venkanna. He even threatened police with dire consequences,” said the police. Police seized the car and admitted the injured, identified as a worker from north India, to a private hospital. However, police did not register a case against the accused.

