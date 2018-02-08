VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and TDP MLC Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu, one of the contemporaries of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the yellow party, died at a corporate hospital here in the early hours of Wednesday, while undergoing treatment for dengue fever.

The 71-year-old veteran politician, who was earlier a college lecturer, entered politics when TDP founder NT Rama Rao had provided him an opportunity to serve people in 1983 soon after inception of the party. Since then, Muddu Krishnama Naidu had been very active in politics. He had served as a minister in the cabinet of the TDP founder-president N T Rama Rao in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, and held portfolios like education and forests.

Muddu Krishnama Naidu was born on 9 June 1947 in Venkatramapuram village of Ramachandrapuram Mandal in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh to G Rama Naidu and G Rajamma. He graduated with B.Sc and held a master’s degree in arts from Jabalpur University along with a degree in law. Later, he started working as a lecturer in Arts and Science College in Pedanandipadu of Guntur district. When NTR floated the TDP in 1983, Muddu Krishnama took the political plunge.

When the then chief minister NTR was overthrown, Muddu Krishnama differed with Chandrababu Naidu and backed NTR.After some differences with Chandrababu Naidu, Muddu Krishnama moved out of the TDP and joined the Congress. He won the election in 2004 on Congress ticket. Later in 2008, he again came back to TDP. He was again elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 2009 on TDP ticket. In 2014 elections, he lost to film actor and YSRC leader Roja from Nagari Assembly segment by a margin of 1,000 votes.

Muddu Krishanama is survived by his wife Saraswathi, two sons and a daughter.

“My father Muddu Krishnama was suffering from dengue fever for a couple of days. But due to multi-organ failure, things went out of control,” the departed leader’s son Jagadish said. The departed leader’s body was flown in from Hyderabad to Tirupati. His last rites will be performed at his native Venkatramapuram village in Chittoor district. The CM also visited the village to pay his tributes to the leader.