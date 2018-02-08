VIJAYAWADA: In order to bring awareness amongst its pupils about the positive effects of the usage of bicycles and public transport for daily commute, the management of SRR & CVR College has taken up a novel measure towards a greener earth by deciding to observe ‘No Vehicle Day’ at its campus every Thursday starting from February 8.

Disclosing the details about the initiative, the principal of the institution Velaga Joshi said the idea to observe the weekly ‘No Vehicle Day’ was a regular practice at the organisations he had previously worked at. Convinced that the step would be a success at his college, he added the students have vowed to walk to the institution, promote the usage of non-motorised transport and commute via public transport instead of using their personal vehicles every Thursday.

“We are observing the ‘No Vehicle Day’ from February 8 to check the pollution in our beloved city. This is a positive initiative our college has taken up to spread love towards environment among citizens of Vijayawada and make it pollution-free,” Joshi said. “There is an immediate need for other colleges in the city to observe similar practices to bring awareness among the youth about health, pollution and measures to protect the environment,” Joshi added.Everyone, irrespective of whether they are staffers or students, must come to the institute by walk or a non-motorised transport, he reiterated.