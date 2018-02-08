VIJAYAWADA: “Devotees, who offer `1 lakh or more donation to the temple will be given the opportunity of two special darshans in a year and those donating between `2 lakh and `5 lakh, will be provided with special darshan, once in a month,” said M Padma, Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam.

Disclosing the details of the trust board meeting to the media here on Wednesday, the EO said that special cards would be given to those devotees for the purpose. A proposal had also been sent to the State government, seeking reduction in the price of darshan tickets - from `300 to `250 per ticket, she said. Officials have also been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey to overcome the parking-related problems on the Indrakeeladri. Special rituals will be conducted from February 24 to 26 and the devotees will be allowed to have darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy, she said.

“Around `75 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of fabric sheds near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam to avoid inconvenience of the devotees during summer. A proposal to allow devotees to have darshan of the Goddess through special areas for queuing up, near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam, is also under consideration,’’ Padma said.