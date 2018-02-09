VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) and the Emirates Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Dubai on Thursday to set up a maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) centre, an aviation training centre and a manufacturing unit of in-flight consumables. Following the signing of the MoU government expects investments to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore will pour into the state. The MoU was signed by APEDB CEO Jasthi Krishna Kishore and Emirates Group Chairman Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The Emirates Group expressed a keen interest in operating in Amaravati and the other parts of AP, once regulations are relaxed by the Union Government. The number of seats from India in a flight are limited by the agreement with the union government and needs to be revised, said Emirates officials.The Chief Minister invited Sheikh Ahmed to Amaravati and explore possibilities of building and operating airports and start a joint venture in aviation section with the State government.

Responding positively, Sheikh Ahmed said he will send his team to examine the potential. “An entire ecosystem should be built for an airline to succeed. Dubai has one lakh hotel rooms, and will have 1.5 lakh rooms by 2020. For flights to enable more movement of passengers, the ecosystem should provide for other facilities like accommodation, shopping, tourist attractions and business opportunities,’’ Sheikh Ahmed said.

The delegation led by Naidu was taken around the Network Control Centre, a 25,000 sq ft large centre that monitors all their stations worldwide, and air traffic in real time. The centre tracks weather conditions and their impact on flight schedules, and consists of a Crisis Management Centre, which is designed to address emergencies.The Chief Minister recalled how he was instrumental in the expansion of Emirates Airlines in India, and in starting the first Emirates flight from Hyderabad.

Meet with Phoenix Group

As a part of his day-long tour of Dubai, the Chief Minister met officials of the Phoenix Group, a global agri food and resource enterprise. The officials from Phoenix Group informed the CM that they currently hold large tracts of land in Ukraine and other countries and their project in Ukraine in collaboration with US companies is nearing completion. They also informed him that they are focusing extensively on Indian market.The CM said AP is adopting innovative methods in the field of agriculture. He was told by the officials that they will start a rice mill and food processing plant as proposed earlier in April.