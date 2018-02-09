VIJAYAWADA: With the Gannavaram Airport authority deciding to introduce six new services from Vijayawada from 2 March onwards, the existing problem that the commuters face to reach the airport from the city and nearby places because of limited availability of public transport, will only get aggravated.At present, the airport-bound city passengers, most of the time, end up paying anything between `400 and `800 for the cab they hire as the direct bus services, run by the APSRTC, are limited and are available at fixed timings.

Gannavaram Airport is one of the fastest growing airports in the State and hundreds of passengers from the Vijayawada city and nearby places fly from this airport to various destinations of the country.

In a few weeks, international services will, reportedly, begin. However, the main problem faced by the city passengers - finding adequate and cost-effective transportation facilities to the airport - remains.

Though the airport had been offering domestic services since the past few years, APSRTC had introduced a direct bus service from the city to the airport only in 2017. Currently, from Vijayawada, APSRTC operates only three services to the Gannavaram Airport. The fare of the AC special buses is `100 per person and those are available at fixed hours - 7.40 am, 3.30 pm and 6.45 pm. The same buses start from Gannavaram, for Vijayawada at 8.50 am, 5.30 pm and 8.20 pm. Similarly, there are a few services operated by APSRTC from Eluru, Guntur and Tenali - two services from each city.

At present, over 10 flights fly from the Gannavaram Airport, per day - between 6.30 am and 9 pm. But the limited availability of the public transport facilities is resulting in high demand for private cabs. From 2 March onwards, the airport will introduce six new services from the city and the existing problem will only increase, observers feel.

Speaking to the Express, G Madhusudhan Rao, Airport Director said, “There are very few RTC services to the airport and those were started an year ago. Now there is a need to increase those, as the cost of flight travel has come down with dynamic pricing, but the cost of travel from airport to the city is consuming between `700 and `1000. From the coming month six new services will take off from the Gannavaram airport and there is need to augment the public transportation facility to the airport.”

